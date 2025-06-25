AFC Toronto of the Northern Super League have signed Canadian midfielder Sarah Stratigakis, the club announced on Wednesday.

Stratigakis, 26, is Toronto’s first player signing of the summer window and will officially join the club on July 1. She is first eligible for squad selection after the league’s transfer window opens on July 20th.

The Woodbridge, Ont. native comes over following one season in France’s top flight with Saint-Etienne where she made 22 appearances, helping the club reach the semifinal stage of the Coupe de France for the first time since 2013.

Prior to her time with Les Vertes, Stratigakis has also played professionally for England’s Bristol City W.F.C and Vittsjo GIK in Sweden.

“We are delighted to be adding real quality to our squad ahead of the summer transfer window, said AFC Toronto’s sporting director Billy Wilson in a press release. “‘Strats’ is a player that we've been tracking for some time, she is a player who brings lots of experience having played in Sweden, England, and most recently France.

“She’s technically very clean and a creative midfield player who will complement the talent that we already have on our roster. With this addition, we are adding another talented Canadian who is ready to come home and be part of what we are building in Toronto!”

The Canadian international has represented her country at every youth level and has been capped by the senior team on five separate occasions.

Playing collegiately at the University of Michigan, Stratigakis made 70 appearances for the Wolverines from 2017-21, earning Big Ten Midfielder of the Year in 2019 and setting a school record with five conference All-Star selections.

“I'm hoping that I can be dangerous and just be very entertaining [for AFC Toronto fans] to watch,” she said. “I love to bring that joy on the field. I've been away from home for many years now, playing in some very competitive leagues, but from watching the NSL and seeing the growth of the league, it's something I can’t wait to be a part of.”