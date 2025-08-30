AFC Toronto snaps two-game winless skid with win over Calgary Wild FC in NSL

TORONTO - Zoe Burns scored her first two goals of the season in leading Northern Super League-best AFC Toronto to a 2-0 win over Calgary Wild FC on Saturday at York Lions Stadium.

Burns opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time when she took a feed from Esther Okoronkwo and took a shot from just inside the box that deflected in off a Calgary defender.

Burns then made it 2-0 in the 47th minute. She fired the ball in from just inside the box again after a teammate got her head on the ball from a cross off a free kick from Emma Regan.

It was just the second start of the season for Burns as Toronto (11-6-2) snapped a two-game winless skid (0-1-1).

Meanwhile, Calgary (6-10-2) suffered its second straight loss on the heels of a two-game winning streak.

Toronto next visits last-place Halifax on Sept. 6, while Calgary heads to Vancouver on Sept. 6.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2025.