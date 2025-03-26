Alphonso Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, told German soccer reporter Philipp Kessler Wednesday he feels Davies should not have played in Sunday’s match against the U.S., the Canada captain’s last game before having surgery to repair a torn ACL that Bayern Munich says will sidelined him “for a lengthy period.”

Davies left Sunday’s 2-1 win over the U.S. in the 12th minute heavily favouring his right knee.

“He shouldn’t have played in the USA friendly third-place match. I was surprised that he started because he had communicated he wasn’t good to start. A source within [the Canadian Soccer Association] told me Friday night Alphonso wouldn’t start but might get a few minutes. I told them he shouldn’t play at all,” Huoseh said.

He also took aim at Canada Senior Men’s National Team head coach Jesse Marsch.

“In my opinion he should have managed the situation better, this could have been 100 per cent preventable. Prior to Canada, Jesse [Marsch] has coached professional at the highest level and should know very well not to take risks with players when they tell you they can’t play. The national team shouldn’t make emotional decisions based on individual success. I know it was a match against the USA and there was a lot of motivation to win, but players’ health should come first.”

Huoseh added he feels national teams should do a better job of protecting their players.

Canada Soccer released a statement later Wednesday morning standing by their medical staff.

"We want to express our full support for our Men's Team captain, Alphonso Davies, as he recovers from this unfortunate injury. Phonzie's strength and resilience matches his world-class talent, and we all look forward to fully supporting him during his recovery. Canada Soccer's coaches and experienced medical staff are true professionals and have always prioritized player safety and wellbeing. Anything suggesting otherwise is untrue."

Canada’s Senior Men’s Team is next scheduled to be in action in June during the Canadian Shield Tournament, a four-team competition taking place in Toronto, followed by the Concacaf Gold Cup that will happen later in the month. However, even if healthy, Davies was not expected to participate given Bayern’s participation in the FIFA Club World Cup that runs from mid-June to mid-July.

Marsch told reporters Monday he thought Davies was going to be okay.

"There's talk of him getting an MRI but I do think he was a little bit spooked because it was his knee and it moved in a certain way," Marsch said Monday. "Phonzy was even a morning [fitness] call because he was nursing a little bit of an injury and we weren't sure."

“I know he’s in good hands with Bayern’s medical team and will recover from the setback,” Huoseh said.

“Phonzy will get all the support he needs on his road to recovery,” Bayern board member Max Ebrel said Wednesday.