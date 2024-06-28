COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Midfielder Aidan Morris transferred Friday to Middlesbrough of England's second tier League Championship from Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew.

The 22-year-old joined the Crew academy in 2017, played college soccer for Indiana in 2019 and then signed with the Crew for the 2020 season. He scored six goals in 83 regular-season MLS matches.

He made his U.S. national team debut in January 2023 and has five international appearances.

___

