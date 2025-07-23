ZURICH (AP) — Aitana Bonmatí scored in extra time to send Spain to its first-ever Women’s European Championship final with a 1-0 win over Germany on Wednesday, setting up a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final.

A stubborn Germany performance had seen it take the world champions to extra time and Spain needed a superb strike from the two-time Ballon d’Or winner to secure a first-ever win over Germany.

Spain moved closer to adding the European Championship trophy to its collection after winning the World Cup and Nations League in the past two years.

Montse Tomé’s side will face defending champion England on Sunday in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0.

England also needed extra time to snatch a 2-1 win over Italy on Tuesday.