An Eredivisie heavyweight is making a change in the dugout.

Ajax has fired manager Maurice Steijn after just four months in charge. The 36-time Dutch champions have won just two matches of 11 under Steijn and currently sit on five points, 22 behind leaders PSV and one point up on dead-last side Volendam.

Assistant manager Hedwiges Maduro will take over on an interim basis.

“We have worked intensely and professionally together over the last few months," chief executive Jan van Halst said. "But the sporting successes and the development of the team were lacking. That is why we decided to sit down together again today. This time, Maurice also expressed his concerns on whether he was the right man in the right place. Together, we decided that it would be best to part ways. Hedwiges Maduro will do the honours for the coming period.”

Steijn, 49, had joined the team from Sparta Rotterdam in the summer on a three-year deal. He had also previously managed at NAC Breda and VVV-Venlo.

“This morning, I sat down with the board, and we continued our talks later this afternoon," Steijn said in a statement. "We came to the conclusion that this is what is best for Ajax, although I regret that. Everyone who knows me knows I have done everything to take Ajax back to the place where this club belongs. But I failed to do so. I want to thank the supporters and the people I have worked with here, and I hope Ajax will find its way up again soon.”

Ajax returns to action on Thursday when it meets Brighton in Europa League play.