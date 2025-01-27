Al-Hilal says contract with Neymar has been terminated by mutual consent

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Saudi Arabia club Al-Hilal said Monday it reached an agreement with striker Neymar to terminate their contract by mutual consent.

The Brazilian, once hailed by teammates and rivals as one of the world's best footballers, played only seven matches for the Saudi club and scored one goal, as he spent most of his time since October 2023 sidelined due to an ACL injury.

The deal was due to expire after Al-Hilal's participation in this year's FIFA Club World Cup, which will be played between June 15 and July 13 in the United States.

The club said in a statement published on its social media channels that it “expresses its thanks and appreciation to Neymar for what he has provided throughout his career with Al-Hilal.”

The 32-year-old Neymar barely played for the Saudi club after he joined it from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2023 for 90 million euros ($94 million). Neymar picked up his ACL injury, the most serious of his career, playing for Brazil only months after he joined Al-Hilal.

Neymar returned to Al-Hilal in October and had his most recent appearance for the Saudi club was in November. The Brazilian said in different interviews there were doubts on whether coach Jorge Jesus would count on him for the rest of the season.

Day Crespo, a spokeswoman for Neymar in Brazil, told The Associated Press that the player will comment on his future at a later date.

Brazilian media has reported that Neymar and his father are interested in a return to his boyhood club Santos, where he achieved national fame and his first caps for Brazil before he joined Barcelona in 2013.

Santos executives have repeatedly said they would like Neymar to return, but denied media reports about him and his father allegedly trying to buy the club's soccer department, as is allowed in Brazilian law.

Neymar has also been linked to Flamengo, the country's most popular club, where he has said he would also like to play.

Earlier in January, Neymar made the news for his comments about his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappé, now at Real Madrid.

Speaking in a podcast hosted by World Cup winner Romário, Neymar said the Frenchman became “a little jealous” after superstar Lionel Messi joined the French club in August 2021 in a free transfer. He also added that big egos affected the performances of PSG in big matches.

Neymar also said he is focused on getting more play time so he can best prepare for the World Cup in North America next year, in what could be his last shot at winning the tournament.

