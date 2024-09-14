ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Muhl and Hany Mukhtar scored goals and Joe Willis notched his seventh clean sheet of the season in Nashville SC's 2-0 victory over Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Nashville (7-13-8) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute on a goal by Muhl — his second this season. Muyl used Sam Surridge's second assist of the season to send a right-footed shot from the left side of the box to the center of the net. Surridge had an apparent goal in the 39th minute waived off after a video review caught Mukhtar offside.

Mukhtar continued to shine in the matchup when he found the net in the 76th minute. Mukhtar took a pass from Teal Bunbury on a fast break and scored for the sixth time this season. Mukhtar has seven goals and six assists in 11 career matches against Atlanta United (8-13-7). Bunbury's assist was his second.

Willis stopped five shots for Nashville.

Brad Guzan finished with one save for Atlanta United.

Nashville, which was coming off a 3-0 road loss to Orlando City, improves to 3-8-3 away from home this season.

Nashville leads the seeries 5-3-4. The two clubs played to a 1-1 draw in Nashville in May.

Atlanta United will host Inter Miami on Wednesday. Nashville returns home to play the Chicago Fire on Wednesday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer