The Canadian national team has lost another impactful piece, as the team announced that defender Ali Ahmed will be out for the remainder of the Gold Cup after suffering an ankle injury.

Ahmed suffered the injury on a tackle by Curacao's Sherel Floranus that drew a yellow card.

Ahmed came on as a substitution in the match against Curacao on Saturday, and played just 14 minutes before departing with the injury.

The team announced that Ahmed will receive further evaluation with his club team, the Vancouver Whitecaps of MLS.

Ahmed, 24, has 17 international caps for Canada. The Toronto native appeared in both of Canada's first two matches at the Gold Cup, tallying an assist in the 6-0 victory over Honduras in the opening match of the tournament on Tuesday, June 17.

Ahmed's departure means Canada's Gold Cup roster is down to 23, following Jonathan Osorio's departure after he suffered a lower body injury in training last week.

Canada could get midfielder Stephen Eustaquio back if his club FC Porto is eliminated from the Club World Cup on Monday.

Canada wraps up its group stage at the tournament on Tuesday in a match against El Salvador.