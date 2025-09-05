BUCHAREST - Ali Ahmed scored a goal and set up another to help a free-flowing Canada defeat Romania 3-0 in a soccer friendly Friday.

It was a first-ever meeting between the 28th-ranked Canadian men and No. 48 Romania — and Jesse Marsch's team showed well, leading the dance at the 55,634-capacity National Arena.

Canada led 2-0 at the break and could have had more in an impressive first half.

Canada 'keeper Maxime Crepeau did not have a lot to do but made a spectacular save in the 69th minute to deny Denis Dragus at close range with his defence found wanting.

Jonathan David put Canada ahead in the 11th minute, with a stylish, glancing header off an Ahmed free kick for his 37th goal for Canada. Tajon Buchanan won the free kick, taken down by a Romanian defender.

David, extending his Canadian men's goals record in his 68th appearance, has scored in his last three Canadian appearances and has seven goals in his last 10 matches.

Ahmed doubled the lead in the 22nd minute when Romanian goalkeeper Horațiu Moldovan was caught with the ball at his feet and Ahmed breathing down his neck. Moldovan, who plays for Spain's Oviedo, on loan from Atletico Madrid, failed to dribble past the Vancouver Whitecaps winger and Ahmed tucked the ball in for his first Canadian goal in his 19th appearance.

Niko Sigur made it 3-0 in the 77th, capping a pretty buildup that included a give-and-go with Tani Oluwaseyi for his second in Canadian colours.

It marked Canada's first win over a European team in Europe since downing Belarus 1-0 in March 2011 in Antalya, Turkey. Its last win over a European team playing on home soil was a 1-0 decision over Cyprus, currently ranked No. 128, in May 2009 in Larnaka.

The Canadians now head to Swansea to face No. 31 Wales on Tuesday

The Canadian men then host No. 24 Australia in Montreal on Oct. 10, play No. 14 Colombia in Harrison, N.J., on Oct. 14 and welcome No. 25 Ecuador to Toronto on Nov. 13. Another opponent for the November FIFA international window has yet to be announced.

Canada was missing three of its normal back four with captain Alphonso Davies, Moise Bombito and Alistair Johnston all injured. Derek Cornelius was joined in the backline by Richie Laryea, Luc de Fougerolles and Sigur.

The injury list also included defender Sam Adekugbe, winger Liam Millar and forward Daniel Jebbison. Winger Jacob Shaffelburg was suspended after being red-carded at the Gold Cup, while Cyle Larin was absent because his wife is due to give birth.

Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio captained Canada in the absence of Davies.

Marsch gave Crepeau the start in goal, meaning Dayne St. Clair will play against Wales. Marsch had promised both would get a game this window as he continues to evaluate the two rivals for the No. 1 job.

The Canadian starting 11 went into the match with a combined 374 caps with Eustaquio, David, Buchanan and Laryea accounting for 233 of those.

Romania, which lost starting forward Louis Munteanu to injury in the warm-up, came close in the sixth minute when a Dragus header flashed just wide of the post and a diving Crepeau.

But Canada began to take control, moving the ball around.

After a period of prolonged Canadian pressure, Romania began to push back. Nicolae Stanciu shot high in the 32nd minute and hit the post two minutes later after a giveaway by Eustaquio. At the other end, Moldovan stopped a curling shot from Eustaquio.

Canada outshot Romania 9-4 (4-0 in shots on target) in the first half.

Tempers flared briefly early in the second half when Alex Dobre bodied Crepeau to the ground on a corner, with Cornelius quickly getting in the Romanian's face.

Buchanan's long-range shot was stopped by Moldovan in the 55th. Dragus showed his danger at the other end in the 63rd, firing just wide.

Jayden Nelson, Nathan Saliba, Junior Hoilett, Promise David, Joel Waterman and Zorhan Bassong came on for Canada as Marsch rang in the changes after the hour-mark. Ismael Kone did not look happy after coming off, having words with the coach.

The Romanians' attention is split this international window, with Canada the warm-up act for Tuesday's World Cup qualifier at No. 128 Cyprus.

Romania (2-2-0) currently stands third in Group H behind Austria (2-0-0) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (3-0-0). The team is coached by 80-year-old Mircea Lucescu, in his second stint in charge.

Canada improved to 5-1-3 in 2025, with two of those draws turning into shootout losses.

It was the first action for the Canadian men since a June 29 penalty shootout loss to Guatemala in the Gold Cup quarterfinal.