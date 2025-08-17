Alozie scores in stoppage time to give Dash win against Gotham FC

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Michelle Alozie scored in stoppage time to give the Houston Dash a 2-1 win against Gotham FC in the National Women's Soccer League on Sunday.

The match at Sports Illustrated Stadium was suspended in the second half for more than two hours because of thunderstorms in the area.

The Dash (5-8-3) are 2-0-1 since returning from the league's nearly six-week break.

Esther Gonzalez scored her league-leading 11th goal for Gotham (5-6-5) in the eighth minute from seven yards out off a pass from Gabi Portilho, who was making her first start for Gotham since April because of a hip injury.

The Dash pulled even on a defensive error by Gotham in the 51st. Emily Sonnett played the ball back to Ann-Katrin Berger but it was out of the goalkeeper's reach for an own goal.

It was tied until the final moments of the match when Alozie scored her first goal of the season.

The Dash, coming off a 2-1 win on the road against the North Carolina Courage, had just two shots in the match. Gotham had 15.

The loss snapped Gotham's four match unbeaten run (2-0-2). The team was playing without Brazilian forward Geyse, who was suspended because of a red card in last week’s scoreless draw with the Washington Spirit.

___

