The Canadian side suffered a major loss in the third-place game against the United States on Sunday, as Alphonso Davies was forced out of the match with a leg injury at the 10 minute mark.

As TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported, Davies was visibly uncomfortable following the team's 2-0 loss to Mexico on Thursday.

He suffered a minor hamstring injury in that game, and elected to start vs. the United States on Sunday, feeling healthy enough during warm-ups.

Around the five minute mark, Davies appeared to aggravate the injury after clearing a ball on an American attack.

Davies stayed in the game, but when play was whistled for a foul at the 10 minute mark, he went to the ground again and was replaced by Niko Sigur in the lineup.

Scianitti also reported that Davies was not limping as he went to the locker room at half time.

The star left-back has 15 goals in international competition in 57 appearances, but has not scored since 2023. He scored one of Canada's three goals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.