MUNICH — Canada captain Alphonso Davies has been handed a one-month driving ban after being pulled over by police in Munich last week.

A source confirmed the 24-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was stopped by police early Thursday and registered a positive breathalyzer result, registering 0.6 grams of alcohol per litre (the legal limit in Germany is 0.5 grams per litre with 0.8 grams the bar for a criminal offence).

The source, not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said Davies was fined, docked two demerit points and had his licence to drive suspended for a month.

German tabloid Bild reported Davies was at the wheel of a Lamborghini when he was stopped.

Davies started for Bayern in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund. Bayern manager Vincent Kompany confirmed to Sky before the game Saturday that there had been an incident involving Davies and that he would be sanctioned internally.

Asked why Davies was starting, Kompany said he didn't want to punish the team by not using him.

Davies, considered one of the world's top left backs, has won 56 caps for Canada with 16 goals and 17 assists. He sat out Canada's recent CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal series against Suriname as a "precautionary measure due to physical fatigue," according to Canada Soccer.

Davies is out of contract with Bayern at the end of the 2024-25 season and has been linked to several top clubs in Europe.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024