HALIFAX - Amanda Allen struck in the 73rd minute for the host Halifax Tides in a 1-1 draw with the Montreal Roses in the Northern Super League on Saturday.

Latifah Abdu gave the visitors an early lead in the fourth minute with her team-leading sixth goal of the NSL's inaugural season.

Allen's goal was her first in the NSL.

Montreal (7-3-4) boasted superior possession in the match at 60 per cent to 40 for Halifax (3-9-2) at Wanderers Grounds.

The teams each took eight shots, with Montreal leading 3-2 with on-target shots. Each team received two yellow cards.

Elsewhere in the NSL on Saturday:

---

TORONTO 2 CALGARY 1

Emma Regan's goal in the 18th minute of the first half stood up as the winner for league-leading AFC Toronto at McMahon Stadium, where the match paused for 30 minutes in the second half due to lightning in the area.

Meikayla Moore scored in the eighth minute to give the Calgary Wild a 1-0 lead, but Kaylee Hunter tied the match four minutes later.

Calgary had possession 55 per cent of the time during the match and outshot the visitors 14-9 (5-4 on-target).

---

VANCOUVER 3 OTTAWA 3

Kayla Adamek's goal six minutes into second-half stoppage time lifted the visiting Ottawa Rapid into a 3-3 draw with the Vancouver Rise.

Holly Ward had scored in the 58th minute to snap a 2-2 draw and give the Rise a 3-2 lead.

The visitors went up 1-0 in the 13th minute on a Delaney Pridham goal, but Quinn tied the game two minutes later.

Choo Hyo-Joo put the Rapid back in front in the 21st minute, but Lisa Pechersky tied the match at 2-all in the 38th minute.

Vancouver had 53 per cent possession in the match at Swangard Stadium, and outshot the visitors 17-13. The Rapid led 9-6 in on-target shots.

Both teams were given one yellow card.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 2, 2025.