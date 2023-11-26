Angry Everton fans march to Goodison Park in protest at 10-point deduction in Premier League

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Everton fans marched in their thousands to Goodison Park ahead of the match against Manchester United on Sunday, protesting against the decision to dock the team a Premier League-record 10 points for breaching financial rules.

Supporters on the march held up pink cards featuring the word “corrupt” and the logo of the Premier League, and chanted “We shall not be moved.” On one huge banner read the message: “Where there is power, greed and money ... there is corruption.”

There is widespread anger at the Merseyside club at the severity of the sanction handed out by a disciplinary commission for going less than 20 million pounds over the maximum losses allowed of 105 million pounds ($130 million) across a three-year period, according to the league's profit and sustainability rules.

This was Everton's first match since the club received a punishment that many in soccer feel doesn't fit the crime. It made for a hostile atmosphere inside Goodison Park as fans jeered the Premier League anthem and waved the pink cards when the players came out of the tunnel before kickoff.

Everton started the game tied for points with last-place Burnley, five points from safety.

