ALAJUELA - Canada won the CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship on Sunday, defeating Mexico 3-2 after extra time thanks to a marvellous goal by Annabelle Chukwu in the 122nd minute.

Chukwu beat two defenders at the byline and then, from an almost impossible angle, roofed the winner as the clock counted down in stoppage time. It was the fifth goal of the tournament for the 18-year-old from Ottawa who plays collegiate soccer at Notre Dame.

Chukwu added to her Canadian youth international scoring record, previously held by Christine Sinclair. Chukwu now has 39 goals in 42 games from the under-15 to under-20 level.

"We stuck through for 120 minutes together … it's a dream come true," said Chukwu.

The Canadians celebrated by making snow angels in the confetti that covered the pitch after they received the trophy in the rain at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto.

"I'm so incredibly proud of this group, they showed tremendous character and unity throughout the tournament," said Canada coach Cindy Tye. "They embraced every challenge, stayed focused on our goals, and earned this championship through grit, talent, and belief in one another."

Canada also won the CONCACAF tournament in 2004 and 2008. It was the Canadian women's first trip to the final since 2015, when it lost 1-0 to the U.S.

Mexico was in its fourth straight final, having won two of the previous three (2018 and 2023).

Mexico defeated Canada 4-2 in earlier Group B play, the lone blemish on the Canadian record at the tournament. The Canadians beat Panama 7-1 and Nicaragua 4-1 in its other group games.

Sunday's rematch was full of twists and turns with Mexico reduced to 10 players when goalkeeper Mariangela Medina was sent off in the 90th minute. And Chukwu had a chance to put Canada ahead in the 119th minute, only to see substitute goalkeeper Camila Vazquez make a diving save to stop her.

The extra-time penalty was awarded after Guatemalan referee Dilia Bradley went to the pitchside monitor to check a possible handball by defender Berenice Ibarra after a shot hit her outstretched arm.

Mexico was reduced to 10 players when Medina was sent off for denying an obvious scoring chance. The 'keeper took Chukwu down going after the ball outside the penalty box with the red card coming after video review.

Vazquez took over in goal, with forward Deiry Ramirez giving way.

Canada had taken a 2-1 lead in the 96th minute when, off a corner, the ball bounced in off Adriana Bianchin after a touch from fellow Canadian Iba Oching sent the ball on. But two minutes later Montserrat Saldivar beat Canadian goalkeeper Noelle Henning after a teammate found her behind the Canadian defence with a looping ball.

Sienna Gibson had given Canada the lead in the 50th minute. Saldivar tied it up from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after she was bodied to the ground by Janet Okeke.

Henning was named the tournament's best goalkeeper.

Canada was appearing in its fourth CONCACAF U-20 final — and first in 10 years. Defending champion Mexico was appearing in its fifth consecutive final.

Lea Larouche's 56th-minute goal had given Canada a 1-0 victory over the seven-time champion United States in semifinal play Friday. Mexico blanked Costa Rica 4-0 in the other semifinal.

It was just the Americans' fourth loss in 66 games at the CONCACAF tournament (57-4-5). And it marked the first time in tournament history that the U.S. was not part of the championship game.

All four teams had already accomplished their goal of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland by reaching the semifinals.

Canada has taken part in nine of the previous 11 editions of the FIFA U-20 tournament, missing out in 2010 and 2018. The Canadians lost 2-1 to Spain in the round of 16 at last year's FIFA U-20 World Cup in Colombia.

Canada booked its ticket to the CONCACAF tournament by winning its qualifying group with ease in February. The Canadians outscored their qualifying opposition 43-0, dispatching Dominica 22-0, Bermuda 9-0 and host Trinidad and Tobago 12-0.

The U.S. and Mexico, as the top-ranked countries in CONCACAF, skipped the qualifying round and were given direct entry to the CONCACAF championship. Canada and 23 other teams had to win their way there, with Costa Rica, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Puerto Rico also topping their groups.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2025.