TORONTO - Like many young Canadian soccer players, Nyota Katembo loves watching Canada captain Alphonso Davies at work.

But it's not just for the Bayern Munich star's exciting style of play. The two share a similar backstory, finding their way to pro soccer after starting life in a refugee camp — Davies in Ghana and Katembo in Tanzania.

"I think we're similar too in the way that we play," said the 24-year-old Katembo, newly signed to AFC Toronto of the new Northern Super League.

Like Davies, Katembo has played both fullback and midfielder, likes taking on opponents and has speed to burn. She calls Davies her "prototype player."

Born in a refugee camp in Nyarugusu, Tanzania, after her family fled the Democratic Republic of Congo to escape war, Katembo moved to Joliette, Que., some 70 kilometres north of Montreal, in 2003 when she was two.

In all, her parents spent seven years in the refugee camp.

"I can never be more grateful," said Katembo, the second-youngest of seven children — five boys and two girls. "I feel like I owe them a lifetime debt for everything they've done for us."

At one point, two of Katembo's brothers were lost during the war. They were eventually found by a family friend, who looked after them until their mother could bring them back to the camp.

"Our story is actually insane," said Katembo. "My parents are good people. They're strong, really strong."

AFC Toronto is happy to offer their daughter a new home.

“Nyota’s story is extremely inspiring, and AFC Toronto is proud to support her as she embarks on this new chapter at the professional level," AFC Toronto sporting director Billy Wilson said in a statement. "She is a player we identified very early on as someone who fits our style of play; a wide player with pace who can hold her width or attack inside."

With five practices under her belt, Katembo is already impressed by AFC training, calling it "another level" and "very intense."

Growing up, Katembo represented AS Blainville and FC Laval in Ligue1 Quebec as well as the Quebec provincial team and was a member of Canada Soccer’s National Development Centre in Montreal.

She played one year at the University of Portland before transferring to the University of Arizona, where she made 46 appearances (including 38 starts) with three goals and one assist.

"Definitely one of the best experiences of my life," she said of her time at Arizona.

Katembo played a variety of positions with the Wildcats, shifting as needed from midfielder to fullback to striker.

"I would say my favourite position would be anything as a winger … I like to take people on, dribbling, put some crosses in," she said.

Katembo spent some time last summer with Indy Eleven of the USL W League, although her playing time was limited by a chondral defect in the knee, with a piece of cartilage coming loose.

"I got to learn a lot in the short time I was there," said Katembo, who had platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections for the knee.

Katembo is hoping the Northern Super League will help kick-start her international career, either with Canada or the Democratic Republic of Congo. She has already talked to several people with the Congolese Association Football Federation.

"I feel like (in) soccer sometimes it's just you at the right place at the right time," she said. "I think in my case I haven't been the luckiest. Like sometimes the coaches would come to the National Soccer Centre and look at us and I would be injured or stuff like that. It's just happened and it's part of my journey."

Katembo, who is currently finishing off her political science degree online and hopes to graduate in May, follows FC Barcelona with Neymar, a former Barca player now with Brazil's Santos, another favourite player.

Katembo is sharing digs in Toronto with Nigerian international forward Esther Okoronkwo.

"My fellow African sister," says Katembo.

