MADRID (AP) — Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to Atletico Madrid's lineup in the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Griezmann had been nursing a right ankle sprain sustained in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. The France international practiced normally for the second straight day on Tuesday and is set to make it back to the starting 11 of coach Diego Simeone.

Atletico enters the match at the Metropolitano Stadium needing to reverse a 1-0 loss from the first leg. Griezmann got injured in that game, having to be substituted in the 78th minute.

The forward has been one of Atletico's top players this season, with 18 goals scored, though he hasn't found the net in eight straight matches.

Atletico, coming off a 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Cadiz in the Spanish league, was eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League last season.

“Tomorrow we will face probably one of the best teams in Europe," Simeone said. “But I trust in my players and my team and I know they are going to have a good game against a great opponent. It will be a match that requires very high concentration and whoever has it will win.”

Inter is making a third consecutive appearance in the round of 16 of the European competition.

