LANGFORD - Yamila Rodriguez scored and Argentina upset Canada 1-0 in a friendly women's soccer matchup in Langford, B.C., on Tuesday.

The Canadians had opportunities to level the score, especially after Argentine 'keeper Solana Pereyra was sent off in the 78th minute for a hand ball outside the box.

The home side pressed in the final minutes but could not find the back of the net and Argentina took its first win in eight meetings with the Canadian women's team.

Seventh-ranked Canada was the heavy favourite heading into the game, having beat No. 33 Argentina 3-0 in another friendly at Vancouver's B.C. Place on Friday.

The result marked the team's first loss under Casey Stoney who was appointed head coach in mid-January. Canada has a 3-1-1 record during her tenure.

Canada's next friendly will be on July 2 when they face the United States in Washington, D.C.

The lineup Stoney fielded Tuesday was vastly different than the one that beat Argentina on Friday.

Goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo came in for Kailen Sheridan and 19-year-old forward Kayla Briggs made her first-ever appearance for the senior national team.

Canada had early chances, including in the seventh minute when Deanne Rose rushed up the field, split a pair of defenders and went one-on-one with Pereyra, only to send a shot into the goalkeeper's legs.

The visitors pushed and came close in the 22nd minute with a set play at the top of the penalty area. Sophia Dominguez took the free kick, sending the ball pinging off the crossbar.

Another set play opened the scoring in the 34th when Argentina was awarded a free kick near the touchline. This time, Rodriguez stepped up and sent the ball soaring toward the front post where it slipped under a diving D'Angelo and in to give Argentina a 1-0 lead.

Canada had chances to equalize on a number of free kicks, but struggled to create chances inside the penalty area.

Janine Sonis sprinted down the field in the 77th minute on a breakaway, but Pereyra came well out of the box and took the shot off her arm, resulting in a red card.

The Argentine 'keeper stalled in leaving the pitch, arguing the call before Renata Masciarelli eventually took over the goal.

Canada was quick to test the goalkeeper with a free kick in the 80th minute. Captain Jessie Fleming stepped up and sent the ball into Masciarelli's midsection.

