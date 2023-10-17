The time for Angel Di Maria to retire from international football is at hand.

The World Cup-winning Benfica winger told outlet Todo Pasa that he intends to retire from Argentina duty after next summer's Copa America.

🚨 Ángel Di Maria: “I will leave Argentina national team after Copa América — it’s over for me”, told Todo Pasa. 🇦🇷



“I hugged Messi at PSG and told him: the only thing I'm grateful for is to have been able to play with you in a club, to be able to see you every day”. ❤️✨ pic.twitter.com/Pa37yaJEzQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2023

"I will leave the Argentina national team after Copa America - it's over for me," Di Maria said.

The 35-year-old Di Maria is in his second stint with Benfica after having left Juventus this past summer. The native of Rosario has been capped 134 times by the Albiceleste, making him the fourth most-capped player in Argentina history.

Di Maria has scored 29 goals in an Argentina shirt, including a goal in this past fall's World Cup Final in which Argentina defeated France 3-3 (4-2 on penalties).

Di Maria, who has also suited up for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid, is currently on international duty with the Albiceleste who take on Peru in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday night.

The 2024 Copa America will be held in the United States and gets underway on June 20.