Arsenal has signed former France and Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi to a short-term deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

The move comes as the Gunners are set to lose Canada 'keeper Sabrina D'Angelo to Gold Cup duty next month.

Bouhaddi, 37, won 11 Division 1 Feminine and eight Champions League title while backstopping OL for 13 seasons.

"I'm delighted to become part of this great club," Bouhaddi said in a statement. "Arsenal has so much history across both the men's and women's teams. I've always admired the club. I'm excited to get the opportunity to play in a league that is going from strength to strength and I want to bring my experience to help the rest of the squad. I can't wait to get started."

Internationally, the Cannes native was capped 149 times by Les Bleues between 2004 to 2020.

Bouhaddi will provide competition for Arsenal's No. 1, Austria goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger.

Through 12 matches this season, Arsenal sits third in the Women's Super League table, three points behind leaders Manchester City.