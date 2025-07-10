Toronto's Olivia Smith is moving to Arsenal in a record transfer for women's football.

The Guardian's Tom Garry reports the 20-year-old Smith will leave Liverpool for the first-ever £1 million sale. The move will exceed the transfer of United States centre-back Naomi Girma to Chelsea this past January.

Smith joined the Reds last summer from Sporting in a club-record £200,000 move. In 19 appearances across all competitions, Smith had seven goals including six in the league.

She was named Liverpool's player of the season and nominated for both Women's Super League Player of the Season and Rising Star.

Internationally, Smith has been named Canada Soccer's Young Player of the Year in both 2019 and 2024.

A product of Penn State, Smith has four goals in 19 senior appearances for Canada.