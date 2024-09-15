WASHINGTON (AP) — Ashley Hatch scored two first-half goals as the Washington Spirit defeated the Houston Dash 3-0 at Audi Field on Sunday in the National Women's Soccer League.

Trinity Rodman added the third goal for the Spirit (14-4-2), who are undefeated in five regular-season matches and already have clinched a playoff spot with six games remaining.

Hatch buried a penalty kick in the 7th minute after a handball in the box. She doubled the Spirit's lead in the 26th, getting on the end of Rodman's cross.

Hatch, who began playing in the NWSL in 2019, has 50 league goals.

Leicy Santos nearly added to the Spirit’s tally in the 31st minute, but her goal was called back because of a foul on the play.

Rodman scored just as the second half began, fending off several defenders before shooting into the upper right corner from outside the 18-yard box. Afterward, she laid down on the field and pretended to sleep, imitating Stephen Curry's Olympic “Night night” celebration.

The Dash (3-12-5) sit in last place in the league standings. Houston is winless in its last nine regular-season matches.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer