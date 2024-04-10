Rachel Daly has called time on her international career.

The 32-year-old Aston Villa forward announced Wednesday that she was retiring from England duty.

Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rawl2Ohrkl — Rachel Daly (@RachelDaly3) April 10, 2024

Daly, a native of Harrogate, was capped 84 times by the Lionesses after making her senior debut in 2016. Scoring 16 goals, Daly was a member of the England team that won Euro 2022.

She featured in Tuesday's 2-0 Euro 2025 qualifying win over Ireland as a late substitute.

"I would love nothing more to play for England for ever, but the time has come for me to hang my boots up on the international stage," Daly wrote on social media. "While today is an extremely difficult day for me, it's also one filled with reflection and immense gratitude. Playing for and representing England has been a privilege."

A converted wing-back, Daly is in her third season in the Women's Super League and her second with Villa. After attending St. John's, Daly spent 12 seasons in the United States, including a seven-year stint with the Houston Dash.

Daly won the WSL Golden Boot last season, scoring 22 goals in 22 games.