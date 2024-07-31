Sabrina D'Angelo is staying in the Women's Super League.

Aston Villa announced the signing of the Canada goalkeeper on Wednesday following the expiration of her deal at Arsenal.

The 31-year-old native of Welland, Ont. signs on a two-year deal. She joins Canada teammate Adriana Leon with Villa.

“We are excited to bring Sabrina to Aston Villa Football Club," head of Villa women's football Lee Billiard said. “She is an experienced goalkeeper that will help drive standards and create great competition within the goalkeeping unit. With her history of winning at both domestic and international level, we believe Sabrina is a perfect fit for helping us move forward.”

A product of South Carolina, D'Angelo spent the past 18 months at Arsenal, making 15 appearances. She previously spent time at Swedish side Vittsjo and the NWSL's North Carolina Courage and Western New York Flash.

Internationally, D'Angelo has been capped 16 times by Canada and is currently a part of the squad at the 2024 Paris Olympics.