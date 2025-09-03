Holding American, Canadian and Jamaican passports, Atlanta United goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert has options when it comes to international play.

This week, it's Canada's turn.

The 21-year-old Hibbert is in camp with 28th-ranked Canada for games against No. 48 Romania on Friday in Bucharest and No. 31 Wales in Swansea next Tuesday.

So far, so good.

"The guys are funny, the coaches are nice. You're treated like royalty here, even though we're so far from Canada," Hibbert said from Bucharest. "It's great."

Hibbert's father was born in Jamaica, while his mother comes from Mississauga, Ont. (his grandparents emigrated from Ukraine to Canada). Hibbert himself was born in Teaneck, N.J.

So when it comes to footballing allegiance, he has made both parents proud

"My mom may be more proud," Hibbert said. "You know how moms are."

Growing up in New Jersey, Hibbert spent a lot of time in Ontario, from Toronto to Tweed.

The other Canadian goalkeepers in camp are Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United) and Maxime Crepeau (Portland Timbers), who have shared the starting role in recent months, with St. Clair nosing ahead recently.

"A lot to learn from both of them," said Hibbert.

Hibbert is seen as one for the future, with Canada coach Jesse Marsch calling his talent potential "something very unique and big."

"The discussions with him from the beginning are that he's very interested and most interested in representing Canada," Marsch said in announcing his roster. "I know he's felt pressure from Jamaica and that (manager) Steve McClaren has actually personally reached out to him and tried to convince him to stay with Jamaica. But Jayden has made it clear that this is something that he really wants to pursue and something he feels very strongly about."

In camp twice with Jamaica, Hibbert played in two friendlies against Trinidad and Tobago and was on the bench for World Cup qualifiers against the Dominican Republic and Dominica.

"Jamaica was nice," he said. "It was my first taste of really high-level international players. I got to play with (English Premiership) players."

Because he has only appeared in friendly games for Jamaica, he is not tied to the Reggae Boyz. With Canada's upcoming games also friendlies, that wouldn't change if he were to see action.

And even if he were to commit to one team, he would still have one chance to switch allegiance under FIFA rules.

Hibbert says he wants to make the right choice, saying "right now my focus is with the Canadian team."

"For most guys, they're lucky if they have one passport. But I have three … And I've been privileged enough to be able to come into two different camps and experience two different cultures, two different coaches and two different ways of life."

Hibbert couldn't be happier.

"This has been my dream since I was five years old, probably — to play soccer. There's not a better job in the world than playing sports. You get to travel the world, do what you love. And most of the time you're getting paid handsomely for it," said Hibbert, who is making the league minimum salary of US$80,622.

"So this is a phenomenal life I'm living. I couldn't ask for anything better."

Growing up, Hibbert also played right back and right wing before focusing on playing goal. As a result, he is extremely comfortable and confident on the ball.

Atlanta selected Hibbert in the first round (19th overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft after two seasons at the University of Connecticut.

Hibbert initially signed with Atlanta United 2, spending part of the 2024 season on loan with the USL Championship’s Birmingham Legion. He was promoted to the Atlanta first team in January, moving up the depth chart after an injury to backup Josh Cohen.

A facial injury to veteran starter Brad Guzan opened another door.

Hibbert was named to the MLS team of the week for his performance Saturday in a 1-0 win at Nashville SC — just his fourth career start with the first team.

Two of those starts have coincidentally been against Toronto FC (both ties, 1-1 July 12 at BMO Field and 0-0 Aug. 24 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium). "That was very ironic," he said.

Hibbert says he has a "great mentor" in Guzan, who turns 41 on Sept. 9.

With 315 regular-season and playoff appearances in Major League Soccer and 64 caps for the U.S., Guzan has plenty to share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025