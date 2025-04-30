Atletico, Cavalry advance to Telus Canadian Championship quarterfinals

OTTAWA - Kevin dos Santos scored 12 minutes into the match, and Samuel Salter scored the insurance marker in the 86th minute as Atletico Ottawa defeated League 1 Ontario champions Scrosoppi FC 2-0 on Tuesday.

With the victory, the Ottawa side has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Telus Canadian Championship for the third time in club history.

After a 45-minute delay as a storm rolled through the nation's capital, dos Santos opened the scoring with a left-footed effort from inside the box, assisted by Kevin Ortega. In the second half, substitute Salter iced the deal with a left-footed half-volley that beat the goalkeeper at the near post.

Ottawa outshot their opponents 17-7.

Ottawa will play the winner of the match between York United (CPL) and FC Laval (L1QC), scheduled for May 6.

In Calgary, Cavalry FC whipped the visiting Edmonton Scottish United side 6-0.

Caniggia Elva and Niko Myroniuk scored in the first half for Cavalry, while Nicolas Wahling, Ali Musse, Max Piepgrass and Tobias Warschewski scored in the second half at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

Cavalry advances to the quarterfinals and will face the winner of a match between Pacific FC (Greater Victoria) and Vancouver FC, scheduled for May 6 at Starlight Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.