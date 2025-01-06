OTTAWA — Atletico Ottawa has sold defender Matteo de Brienne, the Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian U-21 player in 2023, to Sweden's GAIS for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old from nearby Barrhaven had two stints with Ottawa and also played for Winnipeg's Valour FC.

De Brienne made 75 appearances for Ottawa and Valour across all competitions with six goals and five assists.

Last season, he made 31 appearances for Ottawa with three assists.

Prior to the sale, Ottawa exercised the 2025 option on de Brienne’s contract.

Based in Gothenburg, GAIS finished sixth in Sweden's top tier last year at 14-10-6.

"We wish Matteo all the best for this next chapter of his career," Ottawa assistant general manager J.D. Ulanowski said in a statement. "Matteo had an excellent season and was a crucial part of our squad, so losing him is bittersweet, but this is a great opportunity for a local talent to test themselves in a brand new environment."

De Brienne was honoured as the Best Canadian U-21 Player after his sophomore season in the league. Despite an injury that limited his play, he made 20 appearances, finishing second in the league in interceptions with 40, while adding three goals and three assists.

He was known for celebrating goals with a trademark front flip.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2025