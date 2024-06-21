ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Barbra Banda scored twice to give her a league-leading 10 goals and the Orlando Pride remained undefeated with a 6-0 victory over the Utah Royals on Friday night in the National Women's Soccer League.

Marta also scored a pair of goals for the Pride (9-0-5), who sit atop the league standings with 32 points. The Pride and the Kansas City Current (8-0-5) are the only two teams without a loss this season.

Banda's ninth goal of the season in the 27th minute matched Portland's Sophia Smith for the league lead. It was her fifth goal off a header.

Banda passed Smith with another goal in the 86th minute, for her fourth brace of the season. She is the first NWSL player to score 10 goals in her first 10 games.

Summer Yates put the Pride up 2-0 with a goal in first-half stoppage time. Marta scored her first two minutes into the second half.

Marta added her second in the 88th off a pass from Banda, and they celebrated with a dance.

Ally Watt added a final Orlando goal in stoppage time.

The expansion Royals, at the bottom of the standings, fell to 2-11-1.

___

