Barbra Banda scored her third goal of the season and the Orlando Pride remained undefeated with a 1-0 road victory over the Seattle Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the NWSL, the also perfect Kansas City Current beat the San Diego Wave 2-0; Angel City downed the Houston Dash 3-1; and the Washington Spirit defeated Racing Louisville 2-0.

Banda tapped home a powerful low cross from Summer Yates in the 41st minute. Yates was injured on the play and was subbed out a short time later.

Lynn Biyendolo came off the Reign’s bench in the second half to make her debut for the team. The Olympic gold medalist has been recovering from a leg injury that has sidelined her since last month.

Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorehouse made five saves, including a crucial one-on-one save with her left foot from an attempt by Reign winger Maddie Dahlien in the 81st minute.

The reigning champion Pride are 4-0. Seattle suffered its second consecutive loss and fell to 1-2-1.

Current defense stands against Wave

The Kansas City Current improved to 4-0 with their third straight shutout, and have gone 321 minutes without conceding a goal.

Debinha silenced the home fans at San Diego's Snapdragon Stadium when she scored her 50th NWSL regular-season goal in the 16th minute, volleying home a cross from Izzy Rodriguez from inside the box.

Lo LaBonta made it 2-0 with a penalty kick in the 25th minute after a shot from Claire Hutton struck the hand of Wave defender Kristen McNabb.

San Diego struggled to turn its possession (61%) into clear-cut chances. However, the Wave did become the first team to prevent Current forward Temwa Chawinga from scoring this season.

Thompson and Tiernan lead Angel City over the Dash

Alyssa Thompson and Riley Tiernan each had a goal and an assist for Angel City on the road.

Macey Hodge opened the scoring for Angel City with a cushioned shot from the edge of the box in the 13th minute. It was the 23-year-old rookie’s first professional goal.

Tiernan, another rookie, made it 2-0 when she picked up a pass from Thompson outside the box and swept the ball into the corner just before the half hour mark.

After Barbara Olivieri pulled one back for Houston in the 61st minute, Thompson scored her third goal of the season. She latched onto a Tiernan through ball played behind the Dash backline in the 84th minute.

The win keeps fourth-placed Angel City (2-0-2) undefeated. Houston (1-2-1) is winless at home.

Santos scores 24-yard free kick in Spirit win

Leicy Santos scored her first goal of the season from a direct free kick 24-yards out for the Spirit.

The Colombian international took a short run up and then whipped the ball over the Louisville wall and into the top left hand corner in the 56th minute. Ashley Hatch put the game beyond doubt by flicking Esme Morgan's cross into the net in the 75th minute.

After a scoreless first half in Louisville, Spirit head coach Jonatan Giraldez subbed in Santos, Trinity Rodman and Gift Monday.

The Spirit (3-1-0) have won both road matches this season. Louisville (1-2-1) suffered its first home loss of the year.

