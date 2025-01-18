Bradley Barcola's brilliance combined with Gianluigi Donnarumma's decisive saves helped Paris Saint-Germain win at Lens 2-1 in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The win extended PSG's lead in the standings to 10 points but did little to mask the defensive frailties of Luis Enrique's team ahead of a crucial Champions League match against Manchester City next week.

PSG remained unbeaten in Ligue 1 but suffered a lot in front of the buoyant crowd at Stade Bollaert. Lens played boldly and had many chances. Lens finally cracked in the 86th minute when Barcola, who previously delivered the assist that led to Fabian Ruiz's equalizer, scored the winner.

PSG has conceded four goals in its past three matches, including a pair midweek against an amateur side in the French Cup.

With two matches left in the Champions League, PSG sits in 25th place, meaning it could miss out on the knockout stage.

PSG concede first

The hosts defended well early on to withstand PSG's attacks and grew into the game to take the lead after 37 minutes from a corner.

Przemysław Frankowski kicked the ball into the box for Vitinha to head it toward the far post where the unmarked M’Bala Nzola was waiting. The Angolan forward beat Donnarumma with a precise low shot from close range.

PSG continued to give the ball away too easily after the interval, with Lens threatening on the break. Nzola thought he had a second in the 57th after a fast counterattack only for his goal to be ruled out for offside.

Instead, PSG leveled three minutes later from its first big occasion as Barcola resisted a challenge from Malang Sarr and set up Ruiz with a cut-back pass. The Spanish midfielder gave Lille 'keeper Hervé Koffi no chance.

Lens then caused havoc in the PSG defense several times but could not convert its chances because of Donnarumma. Often criticized this season, he was decisive in the 65th to deny Goduine Koyalipou with a double save, and his spectacular diving effort nine minutes from time kept out a powerful goal-bound strike from Jonathan Gradit. He made another save in stoppage time.

Koffi was crucial, too, when he blocked a shot from Désiré Doué with his head but was powerless when Barcola was picked in the box and expertly controlled João Neves' pass and shot into the top corner.

Lens remained in seventh place, 19 points behind PSG.

