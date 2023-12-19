If Belgium is to win Euro 2024, it will be without Thibaut Courtois between the wickets.

The 31-year-old Real Madrid goalkeeper confirmed on Tuesday that his ACL injury will keep him out of this summer's tournament in Germany.

🚨 BREAKING: Thibaut Courtois announces he will NOT play in the EURO.



“Due to the injury, there will be no Euro for me anyway. I have to recover the full one hundred percent first & then you better not stick a date on it. If I'm lucky, I can play another match in May. But then… pic.twitter.com/o25iIGptrK — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 19, 2023

"Due to the injury, there will be no Euro for me anyway," Courtois said. "I have to recover the full one hundred percent first and then you better not stick a date on it. If I'm lucky, I can play another match in May. But then you can never be 100 per-cent ready for a big tournament.”

A native of Bree, Courtois incurred his injury ahead of the current season last August. He was set to embark on his sixth season at the Bernabeu, having previously spent time with Chelsea, Atletico and boyhood club Genk.

Internationally, he's been capped 102 times by the Red Devils, appearing at three World Cups and a pair of Euros.

With Courtois unavailable, Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels, Mats Sels of Strasbourg, Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski and Arnaud Bodart of Standard Liege are among the goalkeeping options at Domenico Tedesco's disposal