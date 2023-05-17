It's been a season of silverware for Cloé Lacasse.

The Canada forward was named Campeonato Nacional Feminino Player of the Year after leading Benfica to a third straight league title.

M.V.P 🌟



Cloé Lacasse was awarded Best Player of Liga BPI 2022-23 this weekend, after notching 21 goals and 13 assists in a title winning season for @SLBenfica! #WeCAN @CANWNT pic.twitter.com/8rA1J1V3zH — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) May 17, 2023

The 27-year-old Sudbury, Ont. native scored 21 goals in 21 league appearances to go along with 30 assists. The Iowa product had 34 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Lacasse has now won eight major honours in her four seasons in Portugal.

Internationally, she has been capped 19 times by Canada and scored her first international goal during a 2-0 win over Argentina last fall.

Lacasse was named Canada Soccer Player of the Month in April along with Red Star Belgrade goalkeeper Milan Borjan.