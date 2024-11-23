Bev Priestman has made her first statement since being officially let go by Canada Soccer from her position as coach of the Senior Women's National Team.

TSN Senior Correspondent Rick Westhead reported earlier this month that Priestman and assistant coach Jasmine Mander “directed, approved and condoned” the illegal filming of New Zealand’s team practices at the 2024 Paris Olympics using a drone, according to a report summarizing an investigation of the incident.

Priestman, Mander, and assistant coach Joey Lombardi were all sent home during the Olympics and suspended for a year by FIFA.

Canada Soccer chief executive Kevin Blue told TSN in an interview on Nov. 12 that Lombardi has resigned from his coaching position and that Priestman and Mander would not be returning to the organization following their suspensions.

Priestman made the following statement on Friday night:

"It has and will continue to take some time to process, heal, find the right words and step back in to a public setting but I felt I should say something irrespective of ongoing circumstances," Priestman wrote on her Instagram account.

"From the highest of highs of winning gold in Tokyo 2021 to the low of this summer, interspersed with a really tough 2023 equality battle, it's safe to say it's been a journey.

"I hope out of a really tough situation this is a turning point for our game. There has been a standard and precedent set now, irrespective of gender, tournament or associated revenues that will hopefully clean up our game.

"I know that amazing group, was ready to reach the top again this summer but in many ways what they did was even more special under such difficult circumstances.

"To the people around the world that see a person behind a public figure who have checked in, some wo really didn't have to but did, thank you. You continue to help me through some dark days.

To my family, I couldn't have got through this without you."

Canadian under-20 coach Cindy Tye will serve as interim coach when the sixth-ranked Canadian women face No. 13 Iceland on Nov. 29 and No. 19 South Korea on Dec. 3, with both games at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain.

Canada was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics after falling to Germany 4-2 on penalties.