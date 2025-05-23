Bianca St-Georges has replaced Ashley Lawrence for Canada's two-game friendly series against Haiti in the upcoming FIFA international window.

Canada Soccer said Lawrence is unavailable "due to personal reasons" for the games May 31 in Winnipeg and June 3 in Montreal.

Lawrence is coming off a championship season in England with Chelsea, the sixth straight Women’s Super League title for the London club.

The 29-year-old fullback/wingback has won 146 caps for Canada.

St-Georges, a 27-year-old winger for the NWSL Utah Royals, has won 13 caps for Canada.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025