Good strikers know where to go, to find a crease in the opposition defence, to create an opportunity. And then the great ones finish.

Witness Jonathan David's second goal in Canada's 4-2 win over Ukraine on Saturday at the Canadian Shield Tournament.

The play started in the Canadian end after a Ukraine miscue. One pass later and the ball found its way to Tajon Buchanan, who beat one would-be tackler, and raced towards the Ukraine goal.

David, to his left, matched him stride for stride.

As Buchanan neared the penalty box, David altered his run and, on an angle, headed to the goalpost nearest Buchanan. The change of direction took him away from goal, but it also gave him position on the Ukraine defender waiting to handle the expected cross.

Instead David nipped in front and when the ball arrived, dipped his head and flicked it backwards, looping the ball into the far corner past the rooted Ukrainian goalkeeper.

"He's a special player," said Canada midfielder Stephen Eustaquio. "Probably one of the best players Canada's ever produced. We all are waiting for his next move. I think he has the ability to play in a top-five team, to be honest. So let's see. I'm very happy for him and I hope everything turns out."

Goals No. 33 and 34, adding to his Canadian men's record total, likely did not go unnoticed. Out of contract at France's Lille, David is in demand from big clubs.

Comfortable in his own skin, David is a cool customer. Former coach John Herdman dubbed him the Iceman.

The 25-year-old from Ottawa lives up to that handle when it comes to the question mark over his football future.

"No list of preferred destinations," he said after Saturday's win. "It's always to look at the sporting project, where I can keep getting better."

"It's exciting, of course, but I'm very calm about it," he added. "Just waiting for the moment."

With captain Alphonso Davies recovering from knee surgery and vice-captain Eustaquio headed to the FIFA Club World Cup, David will lead the team at the Gold Cup later this month.

But wearing the captain's armband or not, David is key to Canada.

The two-time Canada Soccer Player of the Year can score goals and make them, with 16 assists in his 62 appearances. He has played in all 16 of Canada coach Jesse Marsch's games in charge, with eight goals and three assists.

"He's the smartest player I've ever coached," said Marsch, whose resume includes stops in MLS, England, Austria and Germany. "And so his understanding of what's happening in the game and how to move around to find the game in the right way, to help the team, I think is at a really high level.

"And the team knows that getting him in the match is really important for us."

Herdman saw his potential early.

“He’s a special talent,” Herdman said in 2019. “I think he’s got big things coming.”

Born in Brooklyn, David was three months old when his family moved to its native Haiti and six when the family came north to Ottawa. He played for Gloucester Dragons Soccer, Ottawa Gloucester SC and Ottawa Internationals Soccer Club, representing Canada at the under-17 level.

A trial with KAA Gent came in 2017 after a scout saw him on video. He went to Belgium twice that year, spending time with the second team before earning a full-time invitation.

After high school in Ottawa, he returned to Europe to focus full time on his soccer. He joined Lille in 2020 and went on to score 109 goals in 231 games, including 25 in 48 appearances this season.

David made his senior international debut in September 2018 in an 8-0 CONCACAF Nations League qualifying win over the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Thirty-two minutes later, he was the youngest Canadian male to score on debut. Five minutes later, he was the fifth player to score twice in his Canada debut.

David lived up to his nickname again with his fourth-minute opener against Ukraine. With the defence ball-watching or worrying about the immense frame of fellow forward Promise David, no relation, an unmarked David ghosted in and headed the ball at goal.

A defender made a desperate goal-line clearance but the ball went right back to David, who controlled his body and knocked it home.

David was reminded after the game that he didn't need to be here, given the risk of getting injured without a contract.

"I love playing soccer," he said. "Obviously there is still a risk but in my head I'm not really thinking about that. I'm just trying to enjoy my football, to stay fit and when the moment comes, I'm ready."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2025.