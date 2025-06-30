RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Botafogo sacked coach Renato Paiva on Monday, 48 hours after they were eliminated in the Club World Cup by Brazilian rival Palmeiras.

The Portuguese held the job for only four months after Arthur Jorge took the team to its maiden Copa Libertadores title and a Brazilian league trophy.

Botafogo said Paiva was informed on Sunday night. The coach told media in Philadelphia, site of the Palmeiras loss, he didn't want to disclose details of the decision.

“I can only say I am shocked. Staffers and players are astonished by this decision,” Paiva said.

Brazilian media say Botafogo chief John Textor made the decision because he wanted a more aggressive performance from the team in the 1-0 defeat to Palmeiras on Saturday in the round of 16.

Paiva also said he was informed about his sacking by Botafogo staffers, not by Textor. Earlier, TV Globo reported the coach told friends that the businessman was trying to interfere in his team selections, which the U.S. businessman denies.

Only 10 days ago, Botafogo beat Champions League titleholder Paris Saint-Germain 1-0, and Textor celebrated on the pitch with the 55-year-old Paiva.

Earlier, Textor relinquished his role as president of seven-time French champion Lyon to American businesswoman Michele Kang. Textor resigned following the club’s relegation over financial irregularities.

Textor has also resigned from Lyon's board of directors. He became Lyon president three years ago, taking over from longstanding incumbent Jean-Michel Aulas, who sold to Textor’s Eagle Football Holdings after 35 years in charge.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer