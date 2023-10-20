BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams is expected to miss at least three months after a second surgery for a hamstring problem that has limited him to just one game since March.

The 24-year-old U.S. captain hurt the hamstring in training after Leeds' match against Brighton on March 11, then had surgery.

He signed a five-year deal with Bournemouth on Aug. 20 and made his club debut by playing the final 21 minutes of an English League Cup game against Stoke on Sept. 27. Adams felt discomfort afterward.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said Friday that Adams will be sidelined “three or four months.”

“From the previous surgery, he wasn’t feeling well in any moment,” Iraola said. “He was improving, and then he had setback, improving again, setback. So probably something didn’t go very well in the surgery and he had to have it again.”

A native of Wappinger, New York, Adams was appointed captain of the U.S. team ahead of last year's World Cup in Qatar. At 23, he was the youngest captain at the tournament.

After being relegated, Leeds sold Adams to Bournemouth for a transfer fee reported to be up to 24 million pounds ($29 million).

