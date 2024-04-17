Brazil icon Romario is coming out of retirement at the age of 58 to play alongside his son.

The World Cup winner is joining Rio de Janeiro-based America de Natal to play with 30-year-old Romarinho.

In a social media post late on Tuesday, the former Barcelona striker indicated that he wouldn't be playing in league competition.

"Making it clear that it is not to compete in the championship, but rather to play some games for my favorite team, [America]," Romario wrote. "Furthermore, I will make another dream come true: playing alongside my son."

A native of Rio, Romario's pro career stretched from 1985 to 2009. He won league titles at PSV, Barca and Flamengo. Internationally, he was capped 77 by the Selecao, winning a pair of Copas America to go along with his World Cup.

After his retirement from football, Romario entered politics and was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 2010.