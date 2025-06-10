Brazil beat Paraguay 1-0 on Tuesday to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Vinicius Junior scored the lone goal in the 44th minute to secure the win.

Uruguay defeated Venezuela 2-0 earlier Tuesday to pave the way for either Brazil or Paraguay to punch their ticket with a victory.

The World Cup runs from June 11-July 19, 2026 with Canada, the United States, and Mexico serving as hosts.

