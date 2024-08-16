Brazil striker Evanilson close to joining Bournemouth

LONDON (AP) — Brazil striker Evanilson is close to signing for Bournemouth in a deal that could cost the English club a reported 40 million pounds ($51.6 million).

The 24-year-old Evanilson, who will join from Porto, scored 13 league goals in Portugal last season and netted a hat trick in the group stage of the Champions League against Royal Antwerp in October.

“He has been here, he arrived last night, he has gone through all the medical stuff, but still he has things to do,” Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said.

“A lot of paperwork to do, so I don’t know really what’s going to be the process, when it’s ready."

Evanilson will replace Dominic Solanke, who joined Tottenham on Saturday in a deal worth a reported 65 million pounds ($83 million).

Tottenham has also bought winger Wilson Odobert, a France under-21 international, from relegated Burnley for an undisclosed fee until 2029 while promoted Ipswich has signed Sam Szmodics, the top scorer in the Championship last season, from Blackburn.

