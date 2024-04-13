Brentford beats Sheffield United to halt nine-game winless run

LONDON (AP) — Brentford ended a nine-game winless skid with a 2-0 win over last-placed Sheffield United in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Thomas Frank's team had been slipping dangerously down the table but an own goal by Oliver Arblaster in the 63rd minute and Frank Onyeka's stoppage-time strike eased concerns at Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford sits seven points above 17th-placed Luton with five games remaining.

Sheffield's winless slide extended to eight games and Chris Wilder's team was 10 points from safety.

Arblaster's goal came when he tried to block Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross, sending the ball into the net at the far corner.

