LONDON (AP) — Brentford scored three second-half goals to beat Luton 3-1 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Neal Maupay opened the scoring in the 49th and Ben Mee added a second seven minutes later. Although Jacob Brown pulled a goal back after defensive sloppiness, Shandon Baptiste sealed victory with a close-range finish in the 81st.

However, the Bees’ injury troubles worsened when Kristoffer Ajer picked up a knock in the warmup.

Brentford moved up to 10th place and Luton stayed in fourth-to-last place, only two points above the relegation zone.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer