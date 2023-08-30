CHICAGO (AP) — Brian White scored 19 minutes into the match and Yohei Takaoka made it stand up as the Vancouver Whitecaps edged the Chicago Fire 1-0 on Wednesday night.

White became the third Whitecaps player to score goals in four straight road matches. Vancouver (10-8-7) has won three straight in all competitions for the first time since June of 2015.

Vancouver grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute when White found the net. Ryan Gauld assisted on White's 10th goal of the season.

Yohei Takaoka saved three shots to earn the clean sheet for Vancouver. Chris Brady had four saves for Chicago (8-10-8).

White joins Camilo Sanvezzo (2013) and Pedro Morales (2016) as the only Whitecaps to score in four straight away from home.

Chicago saw a 14-match (9-0-5) unbeaten streak against Western Conference opponents come to an end. The Fire are 2-2-3 all-time at home against the Whitecaps. Chicago's last loss at home to a team from the West was a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sounders in March of 2019.

Vancouver stays on the road to play NYCFC on Saturday. Chicago travels to play D.C. United on Saturday.

