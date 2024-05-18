BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club on Sunday after the team plays Manchester United in the English Premier League.

De Zerbi has been discussed as a potential coaching candidate for higher-profile clubs and his “mutually agreed” split from Brighton will only fuel further speculation.

Bayern Munich and Juventus are among the teams looking for a coach.

“I have really enjoyed an intense and challenging two years working in the Premier League, not least competing in four major competitions this season," the 44-year-old Italian said in the club's announcement on Saturday.

“Leaving now provides me with time to take a break before deciding on my future plans.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom said De Zerbi “has given us two excellent seasons” of service.

“We have mutually agreed to end Roberto’s contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future," Bloom said.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer