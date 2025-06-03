Fran Kirby has retired from international football.

The 31-year-old Brighton midfielder made the announcement following England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Kirby had been capped 77 times by the Lionesses, but was told by manager Sarina Weigman that she wouldn't be selected for England's Euro roster.

Kirby becomes the second high-profile England player to end their international careers in recent weeks with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Mary Earps announcing her exit late last month.

“I didn’t ever want this day to come, but I cannot tell you how proud I am it happened," Kirby said in a statement. "It’s been the biggest honour to represent my country, one that I had only dreamt about as a young girl."

A native of Reading, Kirby received her first cap in 2014. She went on to be a key part of the Lionesses squad that won Euro 2022 and finished in third-place at the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada. Kirby notched 19 international goals.

Kirby just finished her first season with the Seagulls after a decade with Chelsea where she won seven Women's Super League titles, two League Cups and five FA Cups.

England begins its Euro defence on July 9 against the Netherlands. France and Wales round out the rest of Group A.

Euro 2025 is hosted by Switzerland.