LONDON (AP) — Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium because of an unspecified injury.

The Arsenal forward “reported to St. George’s Park with an injury and has been unable to participate in training,” the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Saka returned to Arsenal “for continued rehabilitation,” the statement added.

Saka has been a mainstay in Mikel Arteta's lineup, making 36 appearances in all competitions this season for Arsenal, which leads the Premier League ahead of a visit to Manchester City on March 31.

England doesn't plan to bring in a replacement for Saka, who will miss his country's last two games before Gareth Southgate announces his squad for European Championship.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer