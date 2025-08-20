CALGARY - Calgary Wild FC has extended the contract of captain Meggie Dougherty Howard to 2028.

The 30-year-old midfielder from Largo, Fla., has two goals, three assists and has amassed 22 shots on net in 1,410 minutes played for the pro soccer club in the Northern Super League that launched this year.

Calgary (6-8-2) visits the Montreal Roses on Saturday.

Dougherty Howard spent eight years in the NWSL with the Washington Spirit, Orlando Pride, San Diego Wave and Angel City FC before signing with Wild FC in February and becoming the club's first captain.

She was a four-year starter at the University of Florida before turning pro. Dougherty Howard totalled 14 goals and 25 assists over 94 matches with the Gators.

She was named the NCAA's Southeastern Conference tournament MVP in 2016 when she registered an assist in each match, including the match-winning golden goal in the final.

“I really wanted to stay in Calgary because it is exciting to be a part of a new organization and I feel very strongly about building this club and its direction forward,” Dougherty Howard said Wednesday in a statement released by the Wild.

“I’ve been to a lot of places throughout my career that have gotten it right, and others that have not. The intentions behind this club are positive and aligned with my values as a player and a person, so I want to continue to play here and share my leadership on and off the pitch. Over the next three years, I have really high hopes for this club. I want us to be competing for championships every year and be a team that other teams are fearful to play. I feel we are heading in that direction.”

Wild sport director Alix Bruch called Dougherty Howard "a game changer."

“Meggie is an incredibly consistent player who has been an integral part of our team," Bruch said.

"Her leadership on and off the field has raised the standards of our club in this new journey. Her style of play features all the qualities of a top midfielder: sound technical skills, great vision, a strong passer and tackler.

"Moreover, she is a lead-by-example type of player, but also a supportive leader who listens and knows how to boost her teammates’ confidence so they all feel comfortable on the pitch."

Dougherty Howard arrived in Calgary from Florida during frigid weather in February.

“I remember getting outside and thinking, ‘Did I make a mistake?’ I truly didn’t know if I could function,” Dougherty Howard stated.

"I learned very quickly that if you layer up, we can get it done."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.