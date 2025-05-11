CALGARY - The Calgary Wild FC picked up their first draw of the young Northern Super League season, playing to a scoreless tie with the visiting Ottawa Rapid FC at McMahon Stadium on Sunday.

Calgary improved its record to a win, two losses and a draw. The Rapid have a win, loss and tie after three regular-season matches.

Ottawa controlled 57 per cent of the ball possession and outshot the hosts 17-4, including 4-0 with shots on target.

The Rapid had nine corners and two yellow cards, while the Wild had three corners and no cards.

“It was surreal. As a young girl growing up in this city, never would l have imagined this day — playing professional football at home would have happened, let alone in front of this many people,” said Grace Stordy, a Wild defender who was born and raised in the Stampede city.

More than 8,500 fans, many of them draped in purple Calgary Wild FC scarves and jerseys, cheered the team on throughout the spirited 90-minute affair. Thousands of them were young girls who rushed to the railing post-match for autographs and pictures with the players.

“We have a really good group of girls who are able and willing to inspire this next generation," added Stordy. "We are ready to be role models for those young girls up there and show that it is possible for them to play at a high level here in Canada.”

FOOT NOTES

Each of the Calgary Wild FC mothers were flown to the city from around the world, courtesy of The Dorian and Cenovus, to take in the Alberta side's home opener.

UP NEXT

Ottawa: Host the Vancouver Rise FC on Thursday.

Calgary: Host the Montreal Roses FC on Sunday, May 18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2025.