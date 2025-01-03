CALGARY — The Calgary Wild women's pro soccer team has named the team's first head coach.

The Wild are part of the six-team Northern Super League starting its inaugural season in April.

Bedford was manager of Leicester City's women's team and also a former assistant manager of Arsenal's women.

The 37-year-old from England was coach of Brentford's men's under-18 men's team last season, which made her among few women to hold a coaching job within a Premier League club.

The Wild have signed several players so far, including three Calgarians, Afghan-Canadian Farkhunda Muhtaj and three-time Olympian Meikayla Moore of New Zealand.

Calgarian and Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is among the investors in the Wild, which will play out of McMahon Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2025.